Duarte said the situation was frustrating but added that his focus has already turned toward securing another fight as quickly as possible.

“I’m very disappointed, of course, because there was a lot of sacrifice and a lot of training throughout the entire camp,” Duarte said in an interview with ESPN KnockOut. “But these things happen in boxing. The important thing now is to keep moving forward. I want to come back as soon as possible.”

The Mexican puncher said his preferred date is May 2, which falls during the traditional Cinco de Mayo weekend, a period that historically features major bouts involving Mexican fighters.

Duarte said he hopes the return can come in a meaningful fight that keeps him in position to pursue another world title opportunity.

“I’m waiting for confirmation, but I want to return on May 2,” Duarte said. “It’s Cinco de Mayo weekend, and I want to be in a big fight, something important, to show that I’m still here and ready for anyone. I want a big fight against someone at a high level so I can fight for a world title again.”

Duarte also thanked supporters in Mexico and his hometown of Parral, adding that the cancellation increased his determination to return soon.

“To all my people in Mexico, in Parral, and to my fans, thank you for the support,” Duarte said. “See you soon in the ring, and it will be with a victory.”