Lester Martinez Targets Interim WBC Gold for March 21 Return

Assuming the WBC grants Team Martinez’s request to have the interim 168 lb title available for March, he’ll be in the ideal position to challenge the winner of the Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli fight for the WBC title. That would be a massive fight for Lester if he winds up facing Canelo in 2026. However, given how the Mexican star looked in his loss to Terence Crawford last September, Mbilli could end up being the one Martinez faces. That would be a completely different situation in terms of difficulty and money for Lester.

Fallout From the Mbilli War

The push for a title shot follows Martinez’s grueling 12 round draw against Christian Mbilli last September. That fight remains a point of contention for many fans. Mbilli found a home for his power shots on the inside, but Martinez managed to disrupt the pressure by using his physical strength to bull him. Despite the rough tactics from both sides, the referee kept his points in his pocket throughout the night.

The super middleweight division is in the middle of a massive shakeup. Following Terence Crawford’s retirement, the divisional rankings have seen a domino effect of vacated belts and sudden upgrades. Martinez is looking to capitalize on this chaos to cement his spot at the top of the mountain.

The WBC has not yet responded to the request or provided a specific date for a ruling.