Oleksandr Usyk says Jake Paul is like an “old Fiat” automobile compared to the “Rolls Royce” Anthony Joshua in their fight on December 19th. He doesn’t see Jake as being in the same class talent-wise as the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua.

Usyk’s Car Comparison

Many fans do view Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) as having enough engine power to defeat the 36-year-old Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) in their eight-round headliner on Netflix. That’s not a knock on Usyk’s past accomplishments in twice defeating AJ, but more about his physical decline in the chin department.

Joshua’s last opponent, Daniel Dubois, wiped the floor with him a year ago on September 21, 2024, dropping him four times in a fifth-round knockout performance. If the fight hadn’t been stopped in that round, Joshua would have been knocked down many more times. He just couldn’t take the punches from Dubois without nosediving each time when hit cleanly.

“Dangerous for Anthony? Maybe. A Rolls-Royce cannot be cannot be compared to an old car. A Rolls-Royce cannot have any competition with a Fiat. It makes no sense,” said Oleksandr Usyk to Boxing King Media when asked if Jake Paul is dangerous for Anthony Joshua.

“Anthony is a Rolls-Royce. Jake Paul is a Fiat,” said Usyk.

Mileage on Joshua’s Engine

What Usyk is leaving out is that Joshua is an old Rolls-Royce, one with over 300,000 miles on the odometer, spewing blue smoke out its tailpipe, gasket leaking everywhere, shocks gone, and visible rust on the outside. A Rolls-Royce stops being an elite car when it’s as beat up as Joshua is after 12 years in the pro ranks.

The 28-year-old Jake Paul is the much younger fighter, and he hasn’t been worn down from age and grueling fights against Dubois, Usyk, and Andy Ruiz. Joshua has been through it, and he’s a worn-out soldier who is ready for retirement.