Tonight: Jai Opetaia – Brandon Glanton Live Results and Updates

Jai Opetaia defends his lineal and IBF cruiserweight titles against Brandon Glanton tonight at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The 12-round main event headlines a Zuffa Boxing card airing live on Paramount+ with a start time of 3 p.m. local, 6 p.m. ET, and 11 p.m. UK.
Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) enters as a heavy -1400 favorite against Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs), who arrives as a +750 underdog and looks to break into the cruiserweight contender picture.
The undercard features several prospect bouts, including welterweight fights Ricardo Salas vs. Jesus Saracho and Vlad Panin vs. Shinard Bunch. Other matchups include Joshua Juarez vs. Jardae Anderson at heavyweight and multiple six-round contests.
Start Times
Event: Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton
Venue: Meta Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Start Time: 3 p.m. local / 6 p.m. ET / 11 p.m. UK
PPV Price: Not applicable
How to Watch: Live on Paramount+ via subscription
Fight Card:
Jai Opetaia vs. Brandon Glanton 12 Rounds
Ricardo Salas vs. Jesus Saracho 10 Rounds
Adan Palma vs. Pablo Rubio Jr. 8 Rounds
Vlad Panin vs. Shinard Bunch 10 Rounds
Joshua Juarez vs. Jardae Anderson 8 Rounds
Jaycob Ramos vs. Ethan Perez 6 Rounds
Brady Ochoa vs. Adrian Serrano 6 Rounds
Last Updated on 2026/03/08 at 7:41 AM