Tonight: Jai Opetaia – Brandon Glanton Live Results and Updates

Jai Opetaia defends his lineal and IBF cruiserweight titles against Brandon Glanton tonight at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The 12-round main event headlines a Zuffa Boxing card airing live on Paramount+ with a start time of 3 p.m. local, 6 p.m. ET, and 11 p.m. UK.

Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) enters as a heavy -1400 favorite against Glanton (21-3, 18 KOs), who arrives as a +750 underdog and looks to break into the cruiserweight contender picture.