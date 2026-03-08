Allen, 33, has a 2-2 record in his past four fights. His most recent bout ended quickly when he knocked out little-known Karim Berredjem in the first round last February. The victory came after a tougher assignment the previous October, when Allen lost a competitive 12-round unanimous decision to Arslanbek Makhmudov in a competitive fight.

Allen has built a following in Britain through his honesty and willingness to take difficult fights, even though he has spent most of his career outside the top level of the heavyweight division.

A fight against Zhang would represent a major step up for the Doncaster heavyweight veteran.

“If I fought Zhang from the outside looking in, I would think Zhang’s going to knock me out in one round,” Dave Allen said to talkSport Boxing.

The 42-year-old southpaw owns a record of 27-3-1 with 22 knockouts and represented China twice at the Olympic Games before turning professional many years ago.

Zhang knocked out former champion Deontay Wilder in five rounds in June 2024. He also dropped Joseph Parker twice before losing a 12-round majority decision in March 2024, a fight many fans believed he had done enough to win.

His most recent appearance ended in a sixth-round knockout loss to Agit Kabayel in February 2025. The bout again highlighted the stamina problems that have followed Zhang during long fights.

Those conditioning issues could give Allen a possible path if the fight ever becomes official. Allen has often relied on holding and rough work inside to slow stronger punchers, and a similar approach would likely be necessary against Zhang.

Even Allen seems aware of the risk involved. Against a heavyweight with Zhang’s power, one clean shot can end the fight quickly.

Dave has spent most of his 14-year career operating at a lower level than Zhang. Even at 42, the 6-foot-6 southpaw would likely be expected to make quick work of him.