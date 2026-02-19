Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that while discussions about a summer return have taken place, Joshua is still resting and has not resumed full training. The former heavyweight champion was originally expected to fight earlier this year before the timeline changed following his involvement in a car accident late last year that resulted in the deaths of two of his teammates.

“Physically, he’s not yet in a position to return to camp,” Hearn told BoxingScene. “I’m looking at options to get him back in the ring in July time, but we’ll only know if that’s a real possibility when he returns to camp, which will hopefully be in the next couple of weeks or a month.”

The delay means no opponent has been finalized. Any comeback date will depend on when Joshua is medically cleared and able to complete a full training cycle. Hearn said the immediate focus is on allowing Joshua to recover fully before confirming plans.

Joshua last fought in December, when he stopped Jake Paul by knockout. The win had initially positioned him for a high-profile 2026 schedule, including discussions about a potential fight with Tyson Fury.

Hearn indicated that the Fury fight remains a possibility, though it would take place later than originally discussed. He said the all-British heavyweight bout is now more likely toward the end of the year or beyond, depending on Joshua’s recovery and return to competition.

Joshua, 36, is expected to make a final decision on his comeback timeline once he returns to camp and completes his initial training period.