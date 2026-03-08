Wardley wins British Boxing Board Boxer of the Year award

Fabio followed that result with another important performance at London’s O2 Arena, where he defeated former world champion Joseph Parker in a demanding contest that ended in a stoppage after several competitive rounds. That victory secured the WBO interim heavyweight title at the time.

The interim belt later became the full championship when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the WBO title, leaving Wardley recognized as the organization’s heavyweight champion.

Several other figures in the sport received honors during the ceremony. The first fight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn was named Contest of the Year after their twelve-round meeting drew wide attention from fans across Britain and the wider boxing audience. Benn later won the rematch, though the original bout remains the one most closely associated with their rivalry.

Heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma received the Young Boxer of the Year award after stopping Mike Balogun and former title challenger Dillian Whyte during a year in which his fights ended quickly.

Usyk was recognized as Overseas Boxer of the Year following his knockout victory over Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium, a result that restored him as a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.

Trainer Ben Davison also collected an award after guiding fighters, including Wardley and Itauma, during the past year.

For Wardley, the honor reflects a year that carried him from contender to world champion and placed him among the leading heavyweights currently fighting out of Britain today.