Hearn praises Anthony Joshua’s loyalty

Hearn described a recent situation in which Joshua received an approach from another party and immediately contacted him to discuss it. According to the promoter, the message arrived almost instantly and showed the level of trust that exists between the two men and their team.

“Anthony Joshua sent it to me within like a nanosecond,” Hearn said to The Stomping Ground. “Just got this. Just let me know what you want me to say.”

Hearn said that the level of communication has defined their working relationship for years. The promoter added that Joshua’s willingness to keep his team involved in every step has created a strong level of trust between them.

“I think this geezer is so solid,” Hearn said. “I think he’s such a good human being with unbelievable principles and unbelievable loyalty.”

Joshua turned professional with Matchroom after winning Olympic gold at the London 2012 Games and quickly became one of boxing’s biggest attractions. He later unified the heavyweight titles and headlined several stadium events in the United Kingdom during his championship run, drawing large crowds and strong broadcast interest.

Even as the business side of boxing continues to change, Hearn said Joshua’s approach has stayed consistent, adding that the former champion’s reliability is one of the reasons their partnership has lasted so long, particularly during the biggest stages of Joshua’s championship career.

“I would do those things a hundred times for Anthony Joshua,” Hearn said when discussing the support he has shown fighters he works closely with.