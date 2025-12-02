Conor Benn has been made the WBC mandatory challenger for the welterweight belt held by Mario Barrios. He says he’ll be targeting the winner of Barrios’ defense against Ryan Garcia on February 21, 2026.

WBC Drops the Hammer on 147

Today, on December 2, 2025, the WBC elevated Conor Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) to #1 in their 147-lb rankings at their annual convention in Bangkok, Thailand. Benn is now the mandatory for the winner of the Barrios vs. Garcia fight.

That move potentially messes up plans for Ryan Garcia to face WBO welterweight champion Devin Haney in a unification fight in 2026, should Ryan dethrone Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs).

Ryan holding the WBC belt would give more meaning to a rematch with Haney, validating it in the eyes of fans, than if Kingry is going into the contest belt-less, coming off consecutive defeats.

Why Benn Won’t Step Aside

Benn is unlikely to agree to a step-side deal if it’s offered to him unless a stupid amount of money is thrown at him. He’s too rich to step aside unless he’s paid gazillions.

The only way the Garcia vs. Haney 2 rematch would happen with the WBC belt being at stake is if the sanctioning body accepted an exception request. Champions are often allowed to bypass their mandatory commitments if they’re fighting another champion.

“I just got the news I’ve been made #1 in the WBC’s rankings, mandatory for the WBC world title,” said Conor Benn on social media today.

“I’ll be watching Barrios vs. Garcia closely I want the winner early next year. Q1, God willing, the WBC world title is mine. I’ll be coming for that belt, and we’ll have a new world champion. Let’s have it. Come on,” said Benn.

Haney’s Silence on Benn

Haney has shown no interest in fighting Benn since his win over WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. on November 22nd. Repeatedly, Benn has called out Devin, only to be brushed off by him and his dad, Bill Haney.

Some fans believe that Haney is afraid of Benn because he’s a big puncher, fearless, and would be attacking him relentlessly nonstop. He wouldn’t be timid and go limp when clinched excessively by Haney, the way Norman Jr. did.