“I think it was scripted,” Crawford said. “I ain’t never seen Tyson biting his gloves and it was taking all that he could not to hit him.

“It was heartbreaking to see an icon go out like that.”

Tyson, 58 at the time, lost a unanimous decision under modified rules that included shorter rounds and heavier gloves than standard heavyweight championship fights. The contest was sanctioned and approved by the relevant commission. There has been no evidence presented to support claims that the bout was fixed or prearranged.

Crawford also questioned whether Tyson should have competed.

“He shouldn’t have been in there. At all,” he said. “I think there’s other ways. I think, with all his connections and things like that, I think people could have put him in the right position to make some money.”

Criticism extended beyond Crawford. Conor McGregor described it as a “16 minute spar in sparring gloves” in a since-deleted post. Veteran journalist Dan Rafael wrote, “Sad watching this,” adding, “Tyson looks like Tyson, but nothing left under the hood.” Magic Johnson said, “I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore… This fight tonight was not great for boxing.”

Jake Paul dismissed the accusations.

“Because someone is f*ing punching back, you dumb fks,” Paul said on his brother Logan’s podcast. “You don’t realise my power, my jab, my speed and my ability and footwork to get out of the way of those punches.”

Tyson is planning another return later this year in an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2017 with a 50-0 record and has since participated in multiple exhibitions. He is also preparing for one more sanctioned professional fight against former rival Manny Pacquiao at Sphere in Las Vegas this September.

The event met regulatory standards. The allegation of scripting remains opinion, not proof.

Neither the commission nor any regulatory body has indicated any investigation into the bout.