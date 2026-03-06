The agreement also brings boxing back to ESPN after the network’s partnership with Top Rank ended last year. ESPN had carried Top Rank events for several seasons before that relationship concluded in 2025.

The series begins April 5 with a lightweight unification fight between Caroline Dubois and Terri Harper. Dubois arrives unbeaten after 13 professional fights, while Harper enters as a former champion who has competed in multiple divisions. Both fighters have held versions of the lightweight title, making the bout one of the most significant fights currently scheduled in the division.

That card also includes two additional championship bouts. Ellie Scotney meets Mayelli Flores for the undisputed super bantamweight championship, and Chantelle Cameron moves up from 140 pounds to face Michaela Kotaskova for a vacant WBO belt at junior middleweight.

Alycia Baumgardner will defend her super featherweight titles against Bo Mi Re Shin less than two weeks after the series opener. Baumgardner currently holds the major belts at 130 pounds and enters the fight after a lengthy period outside the ring.

The card also features Shadasia Green defending her super middleweight belts against Lani Daniels, who previously challenged Claressa Shields in a heavyweight title fight.

A third show is scheduled for May 30 in El Paso, Texas. Stephanie Han faces Holly Holm in a rematch of their January fight, which ended by technical decision after a stoppage that drew discussion afterward.

Most Valuable Promotions was founded by Paul and Nakisa Bidarian. The promotion has increased its focus on women’s championship fights in recent years, and the ESPN agreement secures a long-term television partner for those events.