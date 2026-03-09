“I’ve been chasing these unification fights for such a long time,” Opetaia said.

The Australian southpaw now holds several championship belts, including the cruiserweight title recognized by The Ring and the recently introduced belt awarded by Zuffa Boxing. Those titles place him among the key figures in the division, while other belts remain held by different champions.

Ramirez is scheduled to fight Benavidez in a major cruiserweight bout that will influence the next stage of the championship picture in the weight class. The result of that fight could open the door for additional title fights involving the division’s leading names.

Opetaia indicated that he is following the matchup closely and views the winner as a natural opponent in his pursuit of the remaining belts. His comments reflected the expectation that the fight could determine the next champion to challenge him for another title.

“I’m holding the most belts,” Opetaia said. “Three belts. He’s got two, and the other ones got one.”

Several leading cruiserweights have recently been positioned for championship bouts, creating a sequence of fights that could bring more belts together over the coming period. The upcoming clash between Ramirez and Benavidez has drawn attention from fighters across the division because of its potential influence on future title fights.

A victory by either Ramirez or Benavidez would immediately place the winner among the most logical opponents for Opetaia as he continues pursuing unification at cruiserweight. For now, the Australian champion appears focused on the outcome of that fight before deciding his next step in the division.