Fabio Wardley Says He Has Better Skill Set Than Daniel Dubois

Wardley described the bout as a direct meeting between the two leading heavyweights in the country.

“Yeah, look, tough first defense, tough opponent. Good opponent, good fight. Probably the one and two in the UK at the moment, best two fighters between the pair of us.”

He said accepting difficult fights reflects how he approaches his role as champion.

“So look, I think that’s testament to me, the type of fights I want to have, especially not just as a fighter, but as a champion, the way I want to test myself, the way I want to prove myself, throw myself into the fire.”

Wardley pointed to earlier moments in his career when he chose the same path.

“The same way I did with the Joseph Parker fight, the same way I’ll be doing with this one.”

While some observers expect a physical battle between the two heavyweights, Wardley believes his technical ability is being overlooked.

“Yeah, I think so. I actually think boxing wise I have a better skill set than he does.”

Wardley acknowledged Dubois’ strengths but said he believes his overall ability gives him the edge.

“I think he has some very good base fundamentals, but I think overall ability, arsenal, whole package, I actually think I’m the better boxer.”

He added that both fighters carry serious punching power.

“I think I have more there, as well as a tremendous right hand, or power in both hands like we both do, admittedly.”

Interview conducted at a boxing awards event. Wardley discusses his upcoming fight with Daniel Dubois, Usyk vs. Verhoeven, Conor Benn’s move to PBC, and the Chisora–Wilder matchup: