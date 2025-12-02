Janibek Alimkhanuly had an adverse finding in his VADA-administered test today, putting his middleweight unification fight against Erislandy Lara in jeopardy for their chief support clash this Saturday, December 6th, on Amazon Prime Video PPV.

Janibek Issues Denial

IBF and WBO middleweight champion Alimkhnuly (17-0, 12 KOs) responded to his positive test, saying, “I don’t know what happened.” He says he wants to be retested. It’s unclear whether the second test will clear the 32-year-old in time for him to face WBA champion Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) on Saturday.

Janibek-Lara was seen as one of the best fights on Saturday’s card at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. For many fans, this was the real main event. PBC has WBC interim light welterweight champion Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz defending against Lamont Roach in the headliner spot. It’s a less-than-spectacular fight for a main event. So, it’s a major hit for the card if Janibek vs. Lara is canceled.

Lara Left in Limbo

There’s talk of a replacement being brought in to face Lara, but you can’t expect much on four days’ notice. It would put Lara in a tough spot if a good middleweight like fellow Cuban Yoenli Hernandez were brought in at the last minute as his opponent.

Mike Coppinger revealed the news of Janibek’s test. It’s a major negative for the card if he’s removed, leaving the expensive $74.99 event to flounder with just the Cruz-Roach and Stephen Fulton vs. O’Shaquie Foster fights to interest fans.

“I have always supported clean sport you know this well. I was surprised when I read the news. VADA took the first test and said everything was clean. I have not made any changes to my vitamins. I don’t know what happened with the second test, so I requested a retest,” said Janibek Alimkhnuly on X, reacting to the news of him testing positive for a banned PED ahead of what was supposed to be a unification against Erislandy Lara.