Replies appeared quickly after the post. Some fans encouraged Vargas and praised him for representing his Mexican heritage. One user responded with a message urging the young fighter to keep putting “la raza” on the map, while others posted Mexican flags and supportive comments celebrating the result and backing Vargas’ message online.

Other fans took a different view. Several pointed out that Vargas was born in the United States and questioned why he was celebrating Mexico’s national team so publicly. One reply asked Vargas which country he was born in and where he currently lives, while another suggested he should wear a United States jersey instead.

The reactions highlight a familiar discussion that often surrounds Mexican-American fighters. Vargas was born in the United States but frequently highlights his Mexican background while building his profile in the sport and connecting with a large Mexican fan base.

His father, former junior middleweight champion Fernando Vargas, followed a similar path during his career. Fernando Vargas, who was born in Oxnard, California, regularly carried Mexican imagery and nicknames such as “El Feroz” while competing at the championship level.

Mexico’s 16-0 win over Brazil ranks among the largest margins recorded in World Baseball Classic history. Vargas’ brief post celebrating the result quickly turned into a wider discussion among fans about national identity, heritage, and representation among athletes with family ties to multiple countries in modern international sports, particularly in boxing and baseball communities online.