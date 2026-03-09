In the co-main event, Ricardo Salas (23-2-2, 17 KOs) stopped Jesus Saracho (16-3-2, 12 KOs) in the eighth round of their scheduled 10-round welterweight fight. Salas landed the cleaner punches through the middle rounds before a sustained attack forced the referee to halt the bout.

Pablo Rubio Jr. (15-0, 5 KOs) handed Adan Palma (14-1, 9 KOs) his first loss with a unanimous decision in an eight-round featherweight fight. Palma scored two knockdowns in the third round, but Rubio recovered and outworked him over the remaining rounds to win on scores of 77-73, 77-73, and 76-74.

On the featured prelims, Vlad Panin (24-2, 16 KOs) stopped Shinard Bunch (22-4-1, 18 KOs) in the ninth round of their 10-round welterweight bout. Panin controlled the action with his jab and combinations before forcing the referee to step in during a sustained attack.

Heavyweight prospect Joshua Juarez (15-0, 9 KOs) earned an eight-round unanimous decision over Jardae Anderson (11-2, 9 KOs). Juarez landed the cleaner punches throughout the fight and controlled the pace across the distance.

Two undercard fights ended in draws. Brady Ochoa (9-0-1) and Adrian Miguel Serrano (6-0-2) fought to a six-round majority draw in a lightweight bout after two judges scored it 57-57 while the third had Ochoa ahead 58-56.

Jaycob Ramos (4-1-1, 1 KO) and Ethan Perez (8-0-1, 3 KOs) also fought to a six-round majority draw in a featherweight fight. Perez dropped Ramos early, but Ramos recovered and pressed the action over the later rounds to keep the fight even on the cards.

Earlier in the night, Emiliano Alvarado (11-0, 6 KOs) defeated Erick Rosado (16-5, 11 KOs) by unanimous decision in a six-round featherweight bout. Alvarado scored a knockdown in the second round and controlled the remainder of the fight to stay unbeaten.