White made the remark during the post-fight press conference after Sunday’s event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The IBF had approved the fight earlier in the week before later withdrawing recognition of the title defense shortly before the event. The bout still went ahead, but the IBF belt was no longer on the line when Opetaia entered the ring.

Dana said the timing of the decision raised questions for the promotion. He pointed to the late announcement during fight week and said the situation appeared unusual from Zuffa’s position.

Opetaia had paid the sanctioning fee before the event and had stated that he wanted to pursue undisputed status in the cruiserweight division. White said the promotion had completed the normal steps required to stage the title fight before the IBF withdrew approval.

Sanctioning bodies typically collect fees tied to a percentage of a fighter’s purse when their titles are at stake. Those fees are normally paid in advance of the bout once the organization grants approval for the championship fight.

White also said the IBF had representatives present during fight week before the organization withdrew recognition of the bout. Dana said at the promotion expected the title defense to proceed after the earlier approval.

The situation became one of the main talking points during fight week as attention focused on the relationship between sanctioning bodies and the new promotion led by White.

Sunday’s card at the UFC Apex was the fourth boxing event staged by Zuffa since the company entered the sport earlier this year. The promotion has indicated it plans to stage additional events as it builds its roster of fighters.