“Just freaking fight,” Teofimo said. “The best time for this fight to happen, but we’re talking on who’s the A-side, B-side. Clearly, the boxing business is long-gating this in plain sight.”

Haney and Garcia first met in April 2024 in Brooklyn. Garcia scored three knockdowns and was awarded a majority decision. The result was later changed to a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for a banned substance.

Despite the official ruling, the images from that fight remain central to the discussion of the rivalry.

Garcia later captured the WBC welterweight title by defeating Mario Barrios. Haney has continued competing at the top level of the sport.

Teofimo pointed to the fighters’ history as a reason the rematch should proceed.

“Both World Champions have a history in the ring,” Teofimo said. “Unification and The Ring title on the line.”

Haney has previously minimized the importance of A-side discussions. When addressing the possible rematch earlier this month, he referred to the involvement of Saudi sports official Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season events.

“We haven’t even really started negotiating to even say what’s the A-side or B-side,” Haney said. “If Turki Alalshikh is going to put on the fight then it’s really no A-side or B-side. You get what you get, and you go your way, and I go my way.”

Saudi-backed cards have sometimes paid fighters separately rather than structuring events through a traditional A-side hierarchy.

Discussion around the rematch has continued in recent weeks as both fighters comment publicly on potential negotiations.

“I’m just saying what everyone else is thinking,” Teofimo said. “Make the fight happen.”

The disagreement ultimately comes down to status and visibility. Even if Saudi funding removes the purse dispute, the question of billing remains. Ryan’s massive social media following and his three knockdowns of Haney in their first fight still influence how the rivalry is viewed.

