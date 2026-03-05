Giyasov (17-0, 10 KOs) earned his mandatory position after winning two eliminator fights. His manager, Vadim Kornilov, said the sanctioning body has not acted on the situation while Romero continues exploring other opponents.

“We’ve been waiting on a response, and we’re not looking to fight someone else,” Kornilov told Boxingscene. “He’s fought two eliminators, and he’s fought for the mandatory. He deserves his shot now. We’ve given this two years.”

Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) recently said he has signed for a fight with WBO welterweight champion Devin Haney (33-0, 15 KOs) targeted for May 30 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. People involved in the negotiations say the bout is still being finalized while both sides review the financial terms.

If completed, the fight would place Romero in a unification bout rather than a defense against his WBA mandatory challenger.

Kornilov said the Giyasov team has contacted the WBA several times while waiting for a decision. He added that Giyasov’s attorney, Pat English, has sent letters urging the sanctioning body to enforce the title obligation.

“They’ve been talking to like 10 people,” Kornilov said. “They had a 30-day mandatory notice in October. There was a purse bid. They could have applied for an exception, but that doesn’t mean they can just make us wait.”

Giyasov, 32, has not fought since April while waiting for the title opportunity earned through the eliminator process. Kornilov said the team has no interest in pursuing another opponent during the delay and intends to continue pressing for the fight.

“We’re not looking to do a step-aside,” Kornilov said. “We’re waiting for the WBA to enforce the mandatory.”

If the Romero–Haney fight moves forward, the Giyasov camp could face a longer wait for the title chance it believes has already been secured.