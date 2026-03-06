“Everyone can talk about it as much as they want, but what’s talking going to do?” Aspinall said. “People have got to start exploring their options and really making a stand for what they believe in.”

Aspinall explained that he understands the limits of the contracts fighters sign with the UFC. Those deals determine what athletes are paid inside the Octagon, but he believes there are still ways to increase income through commercial work outside competition.

“A lot of MMA fighters, UFC fighters, UFC champions, they like to complain about the money that we’re getting paid,” Aspinall said. “But that’s the contract that we all signed. We’re not going to get more than that.”

The British heavyweight said expanding his commercial reach was one reason he agreed to work with Matchroom’s new athlete representation agency. The arrangement focuses on sponsorships, media work, and other opportunities away from fights.

“I want to make as much money outside of the Octagon as I possibly can,” Aspinall said. “Commercially, there’s a lot to be done for my profile.”

Pay differences between combat sports often come up in discussions among fighters, especially when boxing purses are compared with MMA earnings.

“If one guy’s getting paid 15 million and the other guy’s getting 15 grand, that’s a big difference,” Aspinall said.

Aspinall is currently recovering from multiple surgeries and said his return to the cage will depend on medical clearance. In the meantime, he believes fighters who want to earn more should look for ways to grow their value outside the cage instead of relying on complaints about contracts.