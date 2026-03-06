Eddie Hearn Questions Dana White’s Commitment to Fighters

Hearn referenced the reaction following Aspinall’s eye injury, which later required several procedures during the recovery process.

The situation became part of a wider discussion about how fighters are supported when injuries interrupt their careers.

“I don’t think he has a passion for the fighters,” Hearn said to the media when asked about White’s role as the face of the promotion. “But he also owns an organization, so he has to stay a little bit impartial.”

The Matchroom chairman explained that his own approach as a promoter would have been to publicly back the fighter while acknowledging the injury and the recovery process ahead.

“I’d be sitting there saying this is a bad injury,” Hearn said. “No one wants to see a fight end like that, but he’s a tough man, and he’ll come back.”

Matchroom confirmed the launch of its talent management agency during the same appearance. The company plans to represent athletes across combat sports and other entertainment sectors while continuing its existing promotional business in boxing.

Aspinall’s agreement with the agency does not change his contractual position in the UFC, with Hearn saying the immediate priority is helping the heavyweight champion return to competition while expanding his commercial opportunities outside the cage.

The promoter added that any potential move into boxing would only be considered once Aspinall’s current UFC contract runs its course, although he acknowledged the crossover interest that often surrounds high-profile combat sports figures.