At the post-fight press conference following his win over Mario Barrios, Garcia was asked about Haney’s recent comments regarding VADA drug testing and the possibility of a rematch. Garcia brushed off the testing debate and instead questioned Haney’s mindset.

“Devin don’t want that, he has PTSD,” Garcia said, drawing loud laughter from the media. “I just wanna beat Devin Haney’s ***.” He went further moments later.

“He’s got that fear in him. I gave him that fear, and that sh*t is still hitting his heart.”

Garcia’s tone was confident and dismissive. Rather than engage in a technical discussion about testing or entertain negotiations for a second fight, he made it clear he considers the rivalry finished. From his perspective, the psychological edge remains with him.

He then named WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson as the opponent he wants next.

A Haney rematch centers on unfinished business and lingering controversy. A Stevenson fight places Garcia straight into another title picture against a current belt holder.

Garcia also shared a brief moment with Teofimo Lopez at the press conference, adding to the sense that he is scanning the division’s biggest names. When asked directly, he said he wants Shakur Stevenson.

Haney has continued to question Garcia publicly and keep the rematch narrative alive. Garcia’s answer was not defensive. He chose to mock the idea that Haney wants it and repositioned himself toward a different championship opportunity.

Negotiations will test that stance. For now, Garcia is signaling that he believes the Haney chapter is closed and that his focus is on Shakur Stevenson.