Posting on X in the early afternoon, Garcia rejected the idea of meeting above the junior welterweight limit and instead said he is willing to challenge Stevenson for his WBC light welterweight title at the championship weight.

“Forget the catchweight… Let’s do it forreal I want to take your belt and snatch it right off you,” Garcia wrote at approximately 16:44 GMT (11:44 AM EST).

A few hours later, he followed up with a second post clarifying his position on the weight.

“To those that are worried about the 140 pound weight. I will tell you this, it was my plan to be able to also win at 140. As long as there’s no rehydration clause things will be going forward… I’m coming for you,” Garcia posted at 19:23 GMT (2:23 PM EST).

Stevenson responded shortly after.

“U speaking my language,” he wrote, reiterating his preference for a fight at 140 pounds under full VADA testing.

Garcia’s Wednesday statements indicate he is open to returning to the junior welterweight limit if no rehydration restriction is attached to the bout agreement.

Garcia last competed above 140 pounds, and questions about whether he would revisit the division had remained unresolved until this exchange. His posts remove that uncertainty publicly, at least in principle.

No formal announcement has been made, and no terms beyond weight and testing have been confirmed. Promotional alignment, purse structure, broadcast placement, and sanctioning approval would still need to be resolved before a fight can be finalized.

For now, both fighters have publicly indicated support for a full 140-pound title fight.