September 13th: The Canelo vs. Crawford Prelim Card Revealed

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford preliminary card was announced today with several good fights for the September 13th event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Canelo-Crawford Prelim Card Fights Revealed

Canelo-Crawford prelim card begins at 5:30 PM ET on September 13th on YouTube. Dana White confirmed the card today and appeared excited about it.

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adams

Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin

Reito Tsutsumi vs. Javier Martinez

Sultan Al-Mohammed vs. Martin Caraballo

Steven Nelson vs. Raiko Santana

Marco Verde vs. TBC (To Be Confirmed

Two-time Olympic heavyweight bronze medalist Ivan Dychko (15-0, 14 KOs) will fight Jermaine Franklin (23-2, 15 KOs). It’s a match involving two fighters trying to make a name for themselves in the division. Franklin, 31, has lost two out of his last four fights in defeats against Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua.

Bohachuk-Adams Rematch

Former WBC interim junior middleweight champion Serhii Bohachuk (26-2, 24 KOs) will battle Brandon Adams (25-4, 16 KOs) in a rematch of their fight four years ago on March 4, 2021.

In that fight, Adames scored a come-from-behind eighth-round knockout win over Bohachuk. Going into the eighth round, Adames was trailing on all three of the judges’ scorecards by the scores 68-64, 69-63, and 68-64.

Bohachuk relaxed for a fraction of a second in the eighth, and Adams took advantage of his carelessness to knock him out. Adams’ career has failed to go anywhere since. That was his one big win.

The reaction from fans to the news of the Canelo-Crawford prelim card has been negative. Some are saying they expected better for a card that has been hyped to be ‘The Fight of the Century.’

It is just preliminaries. People wanted at least one good fight on the prelims instead of six duds involving fighters who will never win world titles in their careers. With the big purses that Canelo and Crawford are receiving, you can’t blame Turki Alalshikh for scrimping on the undercard.