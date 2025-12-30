IBF Orders Canelo vs Iglesias

Iglesias is not a payday name. He is 14-0 with 13 knockouts, a sharp, southpaw risk with no mainstream value yet. Top Cubans always bring awkward danger, and he fits the type. His stoppage of Vladimir Shishkin in September put him in this position, but it did little to make him marketable. For Canelo’s team, that makes him a problem. High-risk, low-reward.

At 35, Canelo no longer needs tune-ups. He wants short nights and big numbers. Iglesias gives him neither. If the IBF pushes a hard date, Canelo’s side could pass and look for another belt elsewhere. The fighter still carries enough leverage to decide which sanctioning body he wants to please.

Business first, belts second

Promoter Camille Estephan confirmed the IBF order publicly, but the IBF has yet to release terms or a negotiation window. Team Canelo will read that fine print closely. The network, the site fee, even the international rights will decide whether the fight gets real or stays on paper.

If Canelo turns down this IBF route, he risks sliding out of mandatory status while others grab titles around him. If he takes it and looks flat against a fresh, heavy-handed southpaw, questions about decline will drown every pay-per-view talk. Either way, this next decision will show what Canelo still values more, legacy or business.