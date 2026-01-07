The timing comes weeks after Crawford confirmed his retirement, quietly closing the door on the one rematch that might have justified a long recovery.

The reaction has been colder.

This is the first public look at Canelo since elbow surgery in October and a flat loss to Terence Crawford. The surgery mattered because it involved his left arm. That arm has always carried his offense. The jab. The hook. The leverage that let him control space. Watching him move it again is reassuring. It is not convincing.

Fans are no longer asking whether Canelo can still train. They are asking who he can still beat.

Against Crawford, the issue was not damage or durability. It was speed. Timing. Decision-making. Canelo could not force exchanges. He could not close distance. He looked stuck between wanting to pressure and being unable to sustain it. His own words afterward said enough. His body did not let him go.

That is the context hanging over this footage.

At 168, the division is no longer forgiving. Younger fighters see him as slowed. As predictable. As a name that still carries weight but no longer carries fear. They do not need to knock him out. They need to outwork him. Outmove him. Make him reset. Crawford showed that blueprint at 38.

Canelo is still durable. He still hits hard. That keeps him relevant. It does not protect him.

The video shows a healthy arm. It does not show a future.