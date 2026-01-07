The undisputed status did not last. Bivol vacated the WBC title soon after, and the belt was awarded to David Benavidez. What remains are the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles, which Bivol’s team appears intent on holding together as he works his way back. Defending the IBF belt also resets that sanctioning body’s timeline and gives the champion more room to plan the rest of the year.

Training is expected to resume shortly in Kyrgyzstan. There has been no public push for venues or opponents beyond the mandatory. At this stage, it’s about getting rounds in and getting out clean.

Eifert didn’t force his way into this. He waited his turn.

The German contender has not fought since August 2024, a stretch of inactivity that preserved his No. 1 IBF position but left his current form largely untested. His most visible win remains a 2023 decision over a late-career Jean Pascal, enough to qualify him, not enough to change expectations.

If the fight gets made, it’s not because anyone pushed for it. It’s because it’s the one that’s due. Eifert satisfies the obligation. Bivol keeps moving.

With Benavidez scheduled to face Gilberto Ramirez later in the year, keeping three belts together keeps options available without forcing a direction.

It’s about keeping his year in order and not letting things get away from him.