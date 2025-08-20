Why Did Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Fight Talks Collapse?

So here’s the big mystery, right? Why didn’t Jake Paul fight Anthony Joshua? Was it injuries? Money? Cold feet? No. It was “network issues.” Translation: Netflix and DAZN — two billion-dollar giants — squabbling like toddlers over who gets the bigger slice of the pie while pretending fans care about their boardroom tantrums.

Jake Paul is Netflix’s pet project. Anthony Joshua is DAZN’s cash cow, stuffed into a £100 million-a-year contract that already looks like a bad investment after he got flattened by Daniel Dubois. Did anyone really think DAZN was going to lend Joshua out to their rival so Netflix could laugh all the way to the bank? Please. The fight was dead on arrival, but they’ll still tell you it was “close.”

The Real Story Behind the Collapse

Here’s how it went: Paul’s team whispered about AJ like the fight was nailed down, feeding headlines to keep his name in circulation. Meanwhile, DAZN smirked and said: absolutely not, he’s ours. Netflix crossed its arms and said: Paul is ours too. End of negotiations. No gloves touched, no contracts signed, no ink dried. Just smoke, mirrors, and press bait.

And let’s be honest — Paul never wanted Joshua in the first place. Joshua would have folded him up like bad laundry. But pretending it was “almost made” gives Paul his favorite trick: clout without consequences.

Enter Gervonta Davis

So after the Joshua charade fizzled, Paul shuffled back to his backup plan: Gervonta “Tank” Davis. He even bragged about it on The Ariel Helwani Show, saying it was “on the one-yard line.” His proposed rules? 195 pounds, 10×3 exhibition. Paul said it himself: “No restrictions.” Yeah, no restrictions except logic, safety, and credibility. Translation: a charade. Davis is a 135-pound lightweight. Paul fights at 200. The whole thing will be be yet another freak-show payday.