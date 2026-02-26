“I did everything I had to do,” Duarte said to Abraham Gonzalez Boxing. “I left my family in Mexico, came out here to train, and made weight twice. It was my best preparation. I was ready to be crowned world champion.”

Duarte confirmed he made weight at both official check-ins and said he arrived at the arena physically ready to compete. He described the camp as the strongest of his career, adding that he relocated for training and separated from his family in Chihuahua to ensure no distractions.

When the cancellation became official, Duarte said Golden Boy chairman Oscar De La Hoya approached him backstage.

“He told me there at the arena that I would be paid for the fight,” Duarte said. “That’s what we’re working on now with the team.”

The situation, he explained, is now being handled between management and the promoter. Duarte declined to speculate publicly about contract language, but made clear that from his standpoint, he upheld his end of the agreement.

“There are things that don’t depend on you,” he said. “When that happens, you focus on what you did. I did my part.”

Duarte also acknowledged the fans who traveled to Las Vegas to support him, including family members who drove more than 20 hours from Mexico. He said that support deepened the frustration of not being able to compete.

He plans to stay in the gym while awaiting clarity on both the purse and his next fight date. The immediate priority, however, remains financial resolution on a bout for which he trained, made weight, and was prepared to perform.

From Duarte’s perspective, the preparation was completed. Now he is waiting for the compensation to follow.