The order comes days after Hitchins withdrew from his scheduled defense against Duarte just hours before the bout. Hitchins reportedly became ill after the secondary day-of-fight weight check and vomited multiple times following breakfast. The fight was scrapped on the day of the event.

The IBF ruling means Duarte is no longer next in line. Even if Hitchins retains his title against Delgado, there is no guarantee the Duarte fight will be rescheduled. Duarte, who prepared for last Saturday’s bout, currently has no confirmed next step.

Hitchins has experienced weight-related difficulty before. He struggled on the scales ahead of his 2024 fight with Gustavo Lemos, and questions have followed him since about how long he can remain at 140 pounds. A move to 147 has been discussed publicly but has not materialized.

Remaining at junior welterweight allows Hitchins to maintain a physical edge over many opponents in the division. At welterweight, that advantage would likely be reduced.

For now, the IBF’s order resets the immediate path. Negotiations with Delgado will determine whether Hitchins makes his next defense in the ring or whether the title heads to a purse bid.

No timetable has been announced beyond the 30-day negotiation window.