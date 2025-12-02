Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis exchanged words today on social media about the lack of progress in their fight.

WBC interim champion Ortiz Jr. (24-0, 22 KOs) told Ennis that his manager informed him that no offer has been made from his side for a fight. He urged Jaron to have his management team contact them.

Power Play From Vergil

The way Ortiz Jr. is talking down to ‘Boots Ennis, he’s going to make it difficult if not impossible to negotiate a fight against him. It aligns with how Ortiz Jr.’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, took a power stance after his win over Erickson Lubin, making it clear that Ennis would be in a subservient role if he wanted the fight. He’ll have to bend on the money, cringe a little, and smile nicely if he wants the fight to get made.

Vergil Jr. then reminded ‘Boots’ (35-0, 31 KOs) about who had twice agreed to the fight without it happening. That was a shot at him, having chosen not to fight him when he had the opportunity.

It’s still unclear if this fight will even happen. Ortiz Jr’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, was using duck language after Vergil Jr’s second knockout win over Erickson Lubin last month on November 8th in Fort Worth, Texas.

Oscar’s A-Side Stance

“I will get the best terms, as long as they’re favorable to us, because [Ortiz] is the man. They are chasing him. Vergil Ortiz is the champion… We obviously have the upper hand, because he [Vergil] is the better man,” said De La Hoya after Vergil Jr’s win over Lubin, making it clear that they expect to be the A-side in negotiations with Ennis.

Jaron Ennis: “You for what? I told you to your face you next! But it don’t look like you make your own decisions,” said Ennis on X.

Vergil Ortiz Jr: “Jaron Ennis, my manager, tells me that we haven’t received not one single offer from your side. Maybe tell your side to get on the phone in the first place? And me next time. Don’t forget who’s 2-0 and who is 0-2 when it comes to saying yes to agreeing to fight.

“Jaron Ennis, and if you were talking about [Jermell] Charlo, don’t get your hopes up, he already said no to me twice,” said Vergil Jr.