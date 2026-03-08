“If Eubank smacks an egg on me, bop, smack him like that,” Edgar Berlanga said in a video posted to social media while mimicking a quick counter.

The comment comes as discussion continues about a possible clash between Berlanga and Chris Eubank Jr. (35-4, 25 KOs). The fight has been mentioned as a potential event in London, although no agreement has been finalized.

For Berlanga, the matchup would represent another opportunity to land a big money fight.

Edgar Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) lost by fifth-round knockout to Hamzah Sheeraz on July 12, 2025, in Queens, New York, in a Riyadh Season event that he headlined.

Earlier, Berlanga challenged former undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 14, 2024, losing a one-sided 12-round unanimous decision that still produced one of the largest purses of his career.

If negotiations with Eubank Jr. move forward, Berlanga could again land a lucrative matchup against a recognizable opponent.

Chris Eubank Jr. (35-4, 25 KOs) was recently beaten by Conor Benn in a 12-round unanimous decision on November 15, 2025. Despite never winning a world title during his 15-year professional career, Eubank Jr. has earned millions largely through big fights, particularly his rivalry with Benn.

Berlanga’s video also serves another purpose: building interest in a lucrative fight. Targeting Eubank Jr. makes business sense. A bout with younger contenders at 168 pounds such as Osleys Iglesias, Lester Martinez or Christian Mbilli would be far more dangerous career-wise.

Berlanga needs a win to keep landing these kinds of paydays. Another defeat would give him three losses in his last four fights. Fighters on that kind of run usually stop getting the big-money calls.