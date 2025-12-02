Coach Brian Norman Sr. says Devin Haney would defeat Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis in the same way he beat his son, former WBO welterweight champion Norman Jr.

The Grab-and-Hold Blueprint

Norman Sr. believes that Haney (33-0, 15 KOs) and his team would come up with a game plan to neutralize Ennis’ offense. He predicts that Devin would do a lot of holding to keep ‘Boots (35-0, 31 KOs) from getting his shots off.

Haney used frequent clinching to prevent Norman Jr. from punching in their fight on November 22nd in Riyadh. The referee didn’t say anything, and Devin cruised to a 12-round unanimous decision to capture the WBO 147-lb title.

“I think he would beat ‘Boots.’ Do you know why I think he’s beat ‘Boots,’ because he would do the same thing,” said Brian Norman Sr. to MillCity Boxing about his belief that Devin Haney would defeat Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

“I thought about that on [the night he defeated Norman Jr.]. I thought, [Haney] would beat ‘Boots.’ They will come up with a game plan, and they will beat ‘Boots.’ It’s going to be an ugly fight. It’s going to be a grab-and-hold type of session. They will find a way to beat ‘Boots.’ I believe that.”

Can Haney Repeat the Tactics?

It would be more difficult for Haney to get away with holding against Ennis because he would be ready for that tactic. Also, it’s questionable whether Devin would use the same game plan in consecutive fights. He changed from the running style that he’d employed to defeat Jose Ramirez earlier this year on May 2 to the nonstop holding against Norman Jr. So, it’s possible that Devin would return to the movement-oriented style if he were to fight Ennis.

“Styles make fights. He’s going to grab and hold him. He’s going to sneak a shot, steal a shot,” said Norman Sr. about Haney. “He’s going to find a way to try to step some s***. I’m not going to say he’s definitely going to do it, but I can see him finding a way to do it.

Stylistic Chess Match at 147

“Be it that he’s willing to grab and hold and do whatever it is to win the fight. The judges might be in his favor depending on where he’s at. It’s not out of the question. Talent-wise, I think ‘Boots’ woudl beat the hell out of him.

“Ain’t no telling what they [Team Haney] would come with. But there would definitely be a lot of grabbing and holding. There would be a whole lot of disrupting. It would be a whole lot of not letting you get on your pivot. It would be a whole lot of game play in there,” said Norman Sr.