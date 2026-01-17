At 122 pounds, there isn’t anyone built to lean on Inoue for twelve rounds, and there isn’t anyone with the size or power to make exchanges risky over time. There are no pressure fighters capable of dragging him into something uncomfortable late. He collected all four belts because there was no one in the division who could realistically stop him from doing it. Four pounds higher, that comfort disappears quickly.

Featherweight is where size starts to count and where fighters with real belief usually end up. That’s where fights stop being manageable and start asking more back. Fighters who think highly of themselves don’t hang around 122 once they’ve outgrown it. They move up because that’s where the competition lives.

Rafael Espinoza stands close to six-foot-one, which is enormous for the weight, and he fights like a big man who knows it. Angelo Leo brings pace and pressure that don’t fade. Bruce Carrington brings speed and volume that make you work every round. Those aren’t showcase opponents. Those are fights that don’t stay easy. Inoue looked at that division and decided not to go there.

That decision explains his 2025. He fought four times, stayed active, and never faced anyone who posed a real threat. Alan Picasso moved around and tried to survive, but he couldn’t punch and had no way to change the fight. He didn’t belong in the ring with Inoue, and most fans knew that before the opening bell. The rest of the year followed the same pattern, with Inoue looking sharp because nobody pushed him out of his comfort zone.

Inoue can stay busy because he’s fighting guys who can’t punch and can’t beat him, and he’s made a choice to keep it that way. Staying at 122 makes things easier for him because the division lacks talent. He keeps his advantages, avoids damage, and stays in control. Fans noticed.

In Japan, people watched because Inoue is their star and they support him regardless. Outside of Japan, the reaction was different. Fans who care about quality fights saw the matchups for what they were and tuned out. They weren’t confused or missing anything. They knew these were mismatches from the jump and treated them that way.

That’s why Inoue felt invisible in 2025. Not because he stopped being great, but because he stopped being interesting to fans who expect real competition.

The question now is what Inoue does in 2026. He can move up and find out where his limits really are, knowing the fights will be harder and the nights will take more out of him. Or he can stay where he is, keep winning, and keep padding his record in a division that no longer draws serious attention.

Fans already understand what he’s about. That’s why many of them tuned him out in 2025. They saw the matchups, saw the risk level, and made their choice.

If Inoue wants the attention back, he knows where it is. If he stays put, the silence will speak for him.