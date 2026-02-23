Inoue enters the bout as the Ring, IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO champion at 122 pounds. The four division titleholder is ranked No. 2 on The Ring pound for pound list and holds a professional record of 32-0 with 27 knockouts. He fought four times in 2025, recording wins over Kim Ye-joon, Ramon Cardenas, Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Alan Picasso. The victory over Akhmadaliev was viewed as one of the more significant tests of his recent run, as it matched him with another established champion at the weight.

Nakatani, also undefeated at 32-0 with 24 knockouts, is ranked No. 7 pound for pound by The Ring. A former flyweight and bantamweight champion, he moved up to super bantamweight in December, earning a unanimous decision over Sebastian Hernandez on the “Ring V Night of the Samurai” card. The performance marked his first appearance at 122 pounds and set up the opportunity to challenge for the division’s top prize.

The matchup places two of Japan’s most accomplished active fighters in direct competition for the first time. Both carry knockout power, both have won titles in multiple divisions, and both remain unbeaten. While Inoue enters as the established champion, Nakatani’s size and experience across weight classes add intrigue to the contest.

Additional details, including broadcast plans, ticket information and undercard bouts, are expected to be released in the coming months as the May 2 date approaches.