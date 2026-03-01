“He likes to sue people when he loses, but I’d knock him out cold. Let’s make it happen.”

The remark refers to Haney’s lawsuit following his 2023 loss to Garcia. It also marks a change from Romero’s stance earlier this year, when he described a Haney fight as a waste of time and stylistically unattractive.

That position is gone. The language now signals urgency. Romero understands the calendar. He holds a WBA title and is due to defend it against mandatory challenger Shakhram Giyasov, a bout that carries real risk without the commercial upside attached to a Garcia or Haney event.

If Romero wants a larger fight next, he has to raise demand before a mandatory date is locked. Once a purse bid is called, flexibility shrinks.

Haney has not shown a visible interest in facing Romero. Garcia has not pushed publicly for a second meeting. Romero’s upset win created headlines last spring, but it was not followed by another significant bout to solidify his position. In this division, visibility fades quickly if it is not reinforced.

At 140 pounds, belt politics remain crowded. Teofimo Lopez is still involved in possible unification scenarios. Sanctioning bodies move on their own timelines, and voluntary fights do not always override mandatory obligations.

Romero’s recent activity reads less like casual provocation and more like strategic pressure. He needs one of the two names he keeps tagging to respond before the window narrows.

For now, the posts are public and aggressive. The movement he wants has not yet followed.