O’Shaquie Foster and Raymond Ford trade words after viral ringside clash

Raymond Ford picked his moment and didn’t waste it.
At Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale last Saturday, Ford walked directly up to O’Shaquie Foster and demanded a fight. The WBC’s No. 2 contender at 130 pounds made sure the exchange happened in clear view of cameras and ringside media.
“I’m on your a**. That’s why you got to fight me,” Ford said. “I hope you sign that.”
Foster answered immediately.
“You be ready to get your a** whooped. That’s all I’m going to tell you.”
Ford responded, “You can’t beat me, bro.”
The clip spread quickly once Foster brought another name into it.
“I’m going to beat the sunshine. Then I’m going to f*** up the daddy,” Foster said, directing the comment toward Shakur Stevenson.
Ford stepped forward as soon as Stevenson’s name came up. “He’s not getting to him. You see me. You’re not getting to him.”
The backdrop explains why Ford was so direct. Foster had targeted Stevenson after defeating Stephen Fulton in December to win the WBC interim lightweight belt. That route closed when Stevenson moved to 140 pounds and defeated Teofimo Lopez for the WBO title. Stevenson has given no sign that he plans to return to lightweight.
Foster then relinquished the interim belt and returned to super featherweight, where he holds a WBC title and now faces a line of contenders. That return placed him back in Ford’s path.
Ford has won three straight since his split-decision loss to Nick Ball in June 2024.
Ford is sitting near the top of the WBC ladder, and he made sure everyone in the building knew he wants the shot.
There’s no contract in place yet, and no fight announced, but the challenge has been thrown out in public. The fight is not finalized.
Ford made it clear he intends to be next, and he delivered that message face-to-face, without waiting for permission.
Let’s get this fight made 😤
The ringside exchange between @OshaquieFoster and @raysavage856 last night at #NavarreteNunez 🍿 pic.twitter.com/BVf53xc72Y
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 1, 2026
Last Updated on 2026/03/01 at 1:46 PM