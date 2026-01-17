IBF Finds Challenger for Osleys Iglesias

Osleys Iglesias finally has movement on his stalled IBF title situation, with Pavel Silyagin agreeing to take part in negotiations for the vacant super middleweight belt.
The acceptance brings clarity after weeks of uncertainty for Iglesias, who has been left waiting while higher-ranked and more recognizable names declined the opportunity. With Silyagin now on board, talks are expected to begin between Iglesias’ team and Silyagin’s representatives to determine terms for a 12-round fight at 168 pounds.
Iglesias, unbeaten and positioned at the top of the IBF rankings, has effectively been stuck in place since the belt became available. The sanctioning body explored several options before landing on Silyagin, who is ranked lower but willing to move forward. The outcome reflects a familiar pattern in the division, where dangerous contenders often struggle to secure opponents once a title is on the line.
Several fighters ahead of Silyagin opted not to proceed for reasons tied to timing and title direction rather than ability. Other paths were prioritized, leaving the IBF to work down the list until it reached a willing challenger.
For Iglesias, the matchup represents a chance to convert momentum into hardware. The Cuban southpaw has built his position through a series of stoppage wins and an IBF eliminator victory over Vladimir Shishkin, placing him squarely at the front of the line once the title opened up.
Silyagin enters the picture with limited international exposure, having competed exclusively in Russia since turning professional. His record includes a decision win over veteran Isaac Chilemba and a draw against Evgeny Shvedenko, along with a recent points win over Argentina’s Pablo Corzo. The fight would mark his first bout at this level and on this scale.
If finalized, the bout would settle a title vacancy that has lingered longer than expected and give Iglesias the opportunity he has been waiting for. With Silyagin agreeing to move forward, negotiations are expected to begin.
Last Updated on 01/17/2026