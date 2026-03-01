Anthony Yarde posted videos from Dubai on Saturday night after reports of missile activity over the United Arab Emirates, describing what he saw in the sky above the city where he has been training.
“Guys, I’m actually scared,” Yarde said on Instagram stories. “There are missiles in the sky, and they’re protecting Dubai by hitting the missiles mid-air before they detonate.” In another clip, he added: “Yeah, I’m shook.”
Anthony Yarde has been based in Dubai since his November defeat to David Benavidez and is preparing for a planned summer return. The 34-year-old from east London has not fought since that bout and remains ranked among the leading contenders at light-heavyweight. His previous title challenges have come against established champions in the division.
He is one of several British fighters who train in Dubai, including Hamzah Sheeraz and Lawrence Okolie. The city has become a regular base for boxers linked to UK promoters, with camps arranged around travel between the Middle East and Britain depending on availability and promotional plans.
Yarde said he was at Kite Beach when he saw what appeared to be an object on fire in the sky. He later said news coverage linked it to a missile that struck the Palm area. Footage shared online showed a fire at Fairmont The Palm Hotel, and reports referenced injuries in incidents at Palm Jumeirah and at Dubai International Airport, where part of a concourse was damaged. Yarde also uploaded short clips appearing to show activity inside the airport before removing them from his account.
It remains unclear whether Yarde will stay in Dubai or return to England, and he has not announced a date, opponent, or venue for his next fight. He has previously challenged for world titles at light-heavyweight but is currently outside the immediate title picture.
Last Updated on 2026/03/01 at 4:58 PM