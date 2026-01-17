Zhilei Zhang Calls Out Daniel Dubois: Who Wins If The Two Juggernauts Collide?

“Zhang absolutely wants the Dubois fight,” Zhang’s co-manger Terry Lane said when speaking with Sky Sports. “It’s been on his wish-list for some time now. We’ve made Queensbury aware, and let’s hope we can get it done. Zhang versus Dubois would be an absolute banger.”

Indeed, let’s hope this one comes off. As Lane said in not at all exaggerated tones, Zhang Vs. “Dynamite” Dubois would be a real banger, potentially a modern day classic heavyweight slugfest, perhaps one littered with both switching momentums as well as knockdowns.

Both Zhang, 27-3-1(22) and Dubois, 22-3(21) can of course crack, and both men can take a pretty good shot. However, what may well make this fight all the more exciting is the fact that both guys can be vulnerable, both men can be easy to find with a shot. Zhang is also no spring chicken at age 42, to Dubois’ 28, and this could make him even more dangerous early as he would have to know that this could be his last chance at winning anything big and maybe he would look to jump right on Dubois.

Of course, Dubois could be the jumper, not the jumpee in this one! Zhang has been guilty of starting off slow and being conservative with his punch output, but would Dubois allow Zhang to fight either cautiously or slowly?

If this fight happens, and again, fingers crossed, someone would not hear the final bell. That seems a cert. But which giant wins – the former IBF heavyweight champion who believes he can and will rule again, or the former WBO interim heavyweight champion who still believes he can win the big one?

Zhang has shown he is willing to box in the UK, he of course twice stopped the “unstoppable” Joe Joyce in the UK, so maybe this fight could happen here, on these shores, some time this spring or summer.