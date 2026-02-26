Dave Allen says a September fight with Zhilei Zhang is in motion, setting up a risky heavyweight assignment later this year.
Allen, 33, disclosed that discussions are underway for a clash with Zhilei Zhang, with September targeted if terms are agreed.
“The White Rhino” returned to action in Nottingham on Saturday, stopping Karim Berredjem in 57 seconds on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s rematch with Josh Warrington. The quick finish followed a 10-round points defeat to Arslanbek Makhmudov in October. Now, he appears set to face a far heavier puncher.
“I think it’s going to be Zhilei Zhang,” Allen told First Round TV, hosted by former IBF middleweight champion Darren Barker. “I think it’s going to happen. We’ve already spoken about it. They mentioned Zhilei Zhang to me, and I’ve never backed down from anyone in my life, and I’m not going to start with him.”
Zhang, 42, has not fought since a sixth-round stoppage defeat to Agit Kabayel in February 2025. Prior to that, the Chinese southpaw knocked out Deontay Wilder in June 2024 and twice stopped Joe Joyce in England in 2023. Allen does not hide the danger.
“All I want to do is entertain everyone,” he said. “If I box Zhilei Zhang, one of two things will happen: I’ll get flattened for the first time, or he will be knackered after three rounds, and I’ll beat him on points.”
That assessment points to the central question. Zhang’s left hand remains a serious threat early. His loss to Kabayel, however, showed that sustained work to the body can slow him and reduce his output as rounds pass.
If Allen wants the second outcome he described, it will not come from waiting for fatigue. A heavyweight has to be pushed there.
Allen has built his career on toughness and a willingness to trade. Against Zhang, patience and targeted body work could prove more important than trading upstairs. Consistent pressure to the midsection offers the clearest route to extend the fight and test a 42-year-old engine.
Talks are ongoing, and no agreement has been finalized. If the bout is secured, Allen will be stepping into a fight that demands more than bravery. It will require discipline from the opening round.
Last Updated on 2026/02/26 at 6:00 PM