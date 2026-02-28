“I haven’t heard from you in a long time… who you fighting next?” Davis said. “You might as well pick me. You going to make a lot of money. We could take it to Vegas or a Turki card. Pitbull Cruz, I’m calling you out right now. C’mon man, let’s do it.”

The push follows Davis’ January 31 win over Jamaine Ortiz, a result he believed could move him toward a world title opportunity and a significant purse against WBO welterweight champion Devin Haney. That opportunity did not materialize. The Ortiz victory was solid, but it did not elevate Davis into the upper commercial tier of the division.

At 27, Davis stands 15-0 with nine knockouts and previously held the WBO lightweight title. He has leaned into the nickname “The Businessman,” and his recent positioning reflects that focus. The largest purses near his weight remain attached to Haney, Ryan Garcia, and Conor Benn. Davis wants those assignments, yet he has not secured a signature win over an established revenue draw that would place him alongside them in negotiations.

Cruz represents a different level of opportunity. The 28-3-1 contender with 18 knockouts remains popular following his competitive bout with Gervonta Davis in 2021 and has continued campaigning at 140 pounds. He brings fan recognition, an aggressive style, and arena credibility without commanding the same financial tier as Haney or Garcia.

From a stylistic standpoint, you already know what kind of fight it would be. Keyshawn relies on range, timing, and measured offense, while Cruz applies forward pressure and sustained exchanges. That type of fight sells itself.

There is also a weight question attached. Cruz has settled at junior welterweight, while Davis has moved between lightweight and 140 while exploring larger opportunities. Any agreement would require clarity on whether Davis is committing to the division or approaching it as a single opportunity. That choice affects rankings and future positioning.

The alternative route at 140 would involve contenders such as Gary Antuanne Russell, Ernesto Mercado, or Oscar Duarte. Those fights present substantial difficulty with less guaranteed financial upside for Keyshawn. Those fights would boost his credibility, but they are not the kind that come with the biggest checks.

For now, Davis is pursuing recognizable names with financial appeal while still seeking the type of divisional win that strengthens his bargaining power. Callouts can start conversations, but the market ultimately determines who receives access to the top tier. Until Keyshawn secures that breakthrough assignment, the highest-paying slots will remain controlled by forces outside his timetable.