The WBC Board of Governors has approved Oleksandr Usyk’s fight with Rico Verhoeven as an official heavyweight title defense.
The decision follows comments from WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman that no formal discussion had taken place regarding title status. In a written ruling issued Sunday, the Board confirmed it received a petition to recognize the May 23 fight in Egypt as Usyk’s voluntary defense and voted to approve it, formally placing the championship on the line.
Usyk was granted a voluntary defense during last year’s WBC annual convention. That provision allows a reigning champion to take a non-mandatory bout before facing the designated challenger. The ruling states that the Verhoeven bout qualifies under that previously approved allowance and will proceed as a standard WBC championship contest.
The May 23 event will therefore be recorded as an official defense of the WBC heavyweight title.
Verhoeven, a longtime heavyweight kickboxing champion from the Netherlands, has one professional boxing match on his record, which took place more than a decade ago. He is not listed in the current WBC heavyweight rankings and has not competed in a WBC-sanctioned heavyweight contest during this cycle. The Board’s explanation focused on the voluntary defense provision rather than divisional placement within the current rankings.
Interim titleholder Agit Kabayel remains the confirmed mandatory challenger. Kabayel is slated to challenge the winner next. His interim belt was secured through WBC-sanctioned bouts at heavyweight and continues to designate him as the division’s leading contender under the present structure.
In outlining its reasoning, the WBC referenced Usyk’s recent run at heavyweight, including victories over Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Daniel Dubois. The organization cited its regulations permitting one voluntary defense before the mandatory challenger is called.
The event is scheduled for May 23 in Egypt. With the ruling finalized, the winner will leave as WBC heavyweight champion, and the division’s mandatory order will remain in place for the next scheduled title bout.
Last Updated on 2026/03/01 at 7:07 PM