In his latest BoxingScene mailbag, trainer Stephen Edwards wrote that Naoya Inoue has “slipped slightly” and is “not so much past his prime but past his apex.” He compared Inoue’s current stage to Roy Jones Jr. in 2001, when Jones was still winning at a high level but no longer at absolute peak form.
Inoue won three fights in 2025 against David Picasso, Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Ramon Cardenas. He won all three, but he had to work harder for them. He was touched cleanly at times and had to reestablish control during exchanges that once ended faster.
Cardenas dropped him hard in the second round before Inoue recovered to stop him in the eighth. That fight was expected to be routine. It turned into a reminder that when opponents stand firm and punch with him, openings appear.
Those moments did not cost him the fights, but they did change the feel of them. Earlier versions of Inoue often closed the door quickly once momentum shifted. In 2025, opponents were able to extend exchanges and create second chances.
At junior featherweight, Inoue is still the man everyone is chasing. His timing and finishing ability are still there. What looks different is the margin he operates within. Extended exchanges now carry more risk than they did a few years ago.
A move to 126 would remove that cushion entirely. Brandon Figueroa, Angelo Leo, Rafael Espinoza and Bruce Carrington are natural featherweights with size and strength that show late in fights. If Inoue is already taking heavier shots at junior featherweight, delaying a move up does not improve his position.
Edwards’ comment was measured. Inoue may still be in his prime. He may simply be past the very top of it. If that is the case, the timing of his next step becomes more important than ever.
