Nick Ball Talks Inoue While Preparing for Brandon Figueroa

That honesty is exactly why some fans are giving his recent matchmaking the side eye. There’s a loud group of critics who think he’s being bubble wrapped at 126. The idea is simple: keep the WBA belt safe until the Inoue fight is signed. The featherweight division is a shark tank, and there are plenty of guys who could give Ball a nightmare or ruin his plans entirely. Taking those risks right now could flush the Inoue dream down the drain.

Figueroa is the perfect bridge for where Ball is at. He’s a former champ and a name people know, but he didn’t look great in his loss to Stephen Fulton. This fight gives Ball the respect he needs without forcing him into a coin toss battle that might derail the big picture. Business wise, it’s just a smarter play than jumping into the deepest part of the pool.

Ball knows the Inoue talk is everywhere. He told the Liverpool Echo that it’s a constant topic with Frank Warren and Turki Alalshikh. There’s clearly a blueprint in place, but as Ball was quick to remind everyone, this is boxing. One bad night for either guy and the whole plan falls apart.

For now, Ball has to keep his eyes on Figueroa, even if everyone else is already looking at the real prize.

The Essentials

The Fight: Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa (WBA Featherweight Title)

When: Saturday, February 7

Where: Echo Arena, Liverpool

How to Watch: Live on DAZN