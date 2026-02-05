Nick Ball Talks Inoue While Preparing for Brandon Figueroa

Nick Ball isn’t even trying to hide it: he wants the monster. While Brandon Figueroa is the man standing across from him this Saturday, the shadow of a massive payday against Naoya Inoue is what’s really driving the conversation.
The money and the legacy that come with an Inoue fight are massive, and Ball is being refreshingly honest about wanting that smoke.
That honesty is exactly why some fans are giving his recent matchmaking the side eye. There’s a loud group of critics who think he’s being bubble wrapped at 126. The idea is simple: keep the WBA belt safe until the Inoue fight is signed. The featherweight division is a shark tank, and there are plenty of guys who could give Ball a nightmare or ruin his plans entirely. Taking those risks right now could flush the Inoue dream down the drain.
Figueroa is the perfect bridge for where Ball is at. He’s a former champ and a name people know, but he didn’t look great in his loss to Stephen Fulton. This fight gives Ball the respect he needs without forcing him into a coin toss battle that might derail the big picture. Business wise, it’s just a smarter play than jumping into the deepest part of the pool.
Ball knows the Inoue talk is everywhere. He told the Liverpool Echo that it’s a constant topic with Frank Warren and Turki Alalshikh. There’s clearly a blueprint in place, but as Ball was quick to remind everyone, this is boxing. One bad night for either guy and the whole plan falls apart.
For now, Ball has to keep his eyes on Figueroa, even if everyone else is already looking at the real prize.
The Essentials
The Fight: Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa (WBA Featherweight Title)
When: Saturday, February 7
Where: Echo Arena, Liverpool
How to Watch: Live on DAZN
Last Updated on 02/05/2026