Joshua vs. Paul undercard: Silva makes surprise return vs MMA rival Woodley!

Anderson Silva isn’t done fighting, not even close. The Brazilian legend is stepping straight back into the fire against former UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley on the main card of Jake vs Joshua: Judgment Day. Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions dropped the update as Woodley slides in for the injured Chris Weidman, setting up a 6-round cruiserweight fight at 195 pounds. Two old rivals, two MMA greats, now punching it out under bright Miami lights.

Silva kept it humble in the official MVP announcement, saying: “I am focused on doing a good job. Always respecting my opponent and showing total respect to the boxing world.” Woodley, never shy, framed it differently: “Rising to occasions like this are the moments where legends are born.” Both quotes come directly from the MVP press release.

The Undercard That Gives This Show Teeth

Alycia Baumgardner defends her unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts in the co-main against Canada’s Leila Beaudoin. It’s a full 12×3 fight, same standard as the men, and a proper nod to where women’s boxing is heading. Cherneka Johnson keeps her undisputed bantamweight defense on the schedule, taking on Canada’s Amanda Galle in the preliminary card headliner. Yokasta Valle puts up her WBC strawweight belt. Avious Griffin meets Justin Cardona at welterweight in a fight that should tell us exactly where Griffin sits.

Then comes Keno Marley, a two-time Olympian finally making his pro debut against Diarra Davis Jr. Marley told MVP in the same press release: “The spotlight is huge, and I’m ready to make a statement.” Davis Jr. added: “Being on a stage like that is a dream come true for me. I’m stepping into the ring fully prepared and ready to go get that win.”

Tickets for Jake vs Joshua: Judgment Day go live Friday, November 21 at 12pm ET on Ticketmaster.com, and with Silva–Woodley now officially locked, this Miami card might end up louder than anyone expected.