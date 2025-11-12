Anthony Joshua Vs. Jake Paul In December?!

When the fight was first spoken of as a thing, most everybody either laughed, sneered, or just flat-out refused to accept that it would ever really happen. Now, as per a post by Mike Coppinger, a deal is being finalized for Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul to fight in December. To repeat: AJ and Paul will fight, not against a respective TBA on the same card, but against each other!

From Rumor to Reality in Record Time

Details are sketchy at this time, but Coppinger’s sources are very often reliable, and after Paul’s fight with Gervonta “Tank” Davis fell apart due to Tank’s latest legal issues, Paul and his people were adamant the show would go on, with a number of big names mentioned as possibilities for Tank’s replacement. Now, according to Coppinger’s sources, we are very close to seeing Paul take a monster step up in class and fight the former two-time heavyweight champion in December in Miami.

What on earth can we say about this fight? Will it be a sanctioned fight or an exhibition? Either way, and again, if it really does happen, Paul will be facing a genuine, grade-A risky opponent, arguably the first of his ring career so far. Joshua – who Eddie Hearn said only hours ago may be returning to take a lower-level fight on an undercard before the end of the year – may not be the force he once was, but AJ surely still has enough raw power to be able to flatten Paul pretty much any time he chooses, right?

AJ vs Jake Paul: The Unthinkable Becomes Real

The fight, if it does happen, will go out on Netflix, and this one really could do crazy, crazy numbers! More details are certain to be forthcoming, but for now, how about your immediate reaction to this, one of the most bizarre fights to (maybe) become a reality in quite some time?

Sure, fights like Mike Tyson-Roy Jones, Tyson-Paul, and Tyson-Floyd Mayweather (if this one goes ahead) shocked us, but AJ Vs. Paul is off the charts.