Alycia Baumgardner, Gary Russell, Ellie Scotney Lead Gervonta – Jake Paul Netflix Undercard in Miami

The main event may be Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis, but the November 14 undercard at Miami’s Kaseya Center is where real boxing takes center stage. Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix confirmed a loaded night with world title fights and history on the line.

Baumgardner vs. Beaudoin — 12×3 Equality on the Line

Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) defends her unified WBA, WBO, and IBF super featherweight titles against Canada’s Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) in the co-main. The fight will be contested over 12 three-minute rounds — a standard long denied in women’s boxing.

Baumgardner vacated her WBC strap after the sanctioning body refused to sanction that format. For her, it’s a stand on equality as much as a title defense. “Consistency is what keeps me sharp and makes me dangerous. Fighting 12×3 represents equality,” she said.

Beaudoin, unbeaten since her lone loss in 2023, sees it differently. She called this fight her “turning point” and believes Baumgardner’s reign is ready to fall.

Russell vs. Hiraoka — WBA Super Lightweight Title

Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) finally gets his first world title shot, facing Japan’s Andy Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs) for the vacant WBA super lightweight belt.

Russell, carrying on the family’s championship tradition, is a pressure southpaw who has stopped every opponent so far. Hiraoka is his toughest test — a rangy left-hander with knockout power of his own. Russell promised to “handle business” and keep the belt in the family, while Hiraoka vowed to make history as Japan’s next world champion.

This one promises to be a clash of southpaws with real danger on both sides.

Scotney’s Undisputed Shot

Britain’s Ellie Scotney (11-0) looks to become undisputed at super bantamweight when she meets Mexico’s Mayelli Flores (13-1-1). Scotney has picked up belt after belt since turning pro in 2020, and now only one step remains.

“Belt by belt, I’ve earned this the hard way. Undisputed has always been the goal,” she said. Flores, known for her aggression, answered: “I’ll be ready for a war.”

Valle, Griffin and Francis Add Depth

Costa Rica’s Yokasta Valle (33-3) makes her first WBC strawweight title defense against Yadira Bustillos (10-0). Valle, one of the most decorated fighters in the lower divisions, says she’s worked her whole life for these moments. Bustillos, unbeaten and hungry, is chasing her first world title.

The undercard also features Avious Griffin and Cesar Francis in a welterweight clash. Francis has made it clear he sees this as a step toward a world title shot within the next year.

Full Undercard – Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis (Nov. 14, Miami)