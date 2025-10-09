Promoter Eddie Hearn says he thinks Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will beat Terence Crawford now, in addition to all of the champions at 154.

(Credit: Emma Brawley Matchroom Boxing)

Crawford No Longer Untouchable

Hearn believes Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) is ready to take Crawford’s spot as the top fighter at 28. Now, whether he gets the chance to prove it by fighting the 38-year-old Bud is another thing. Crawford is selective now and will likely be focused on getting the biggest money fights possible in the remaining time he has in his career.

Eddie has been dealing with the backlash over his decision to match Ennis against Uisma Lima for his fight on Saturday. Fans have been highly critical of this match, viewing it as another poor opponent in a long line of soft ones since he turned pro.

Ennis and Lima (14-1, 10 KOs) are headlining on Saturday, October 11, on DAZN. The event will be staged at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

“The only fighter between 154 pounds and 168 lbs that I can’t categorically tell you that Jaron beats is Terence Crawford. And I still think he beats him,” said Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn to the media today, talking about how Jaron Ennis beats all the top fighters at 154, including Crawford.

Terence Looked Old vs. Canelo

The way Crawford looked against Canelo Alvarez in his narrow win on September 13th, you have to give Ennis a very good chance of beating him. Crawford looked old, gunshy, and unwilling to engage. He did just the minimum to win a 12-round unanimous decision, and there was zero improvement in his game from his previous fight against Israil Madrimov on May 3, 2024.

If Ennis fights like he did against Eimantas Stanionis, he’ll beat Crawford. The only way Ennis gets a chance to fight Crawford is if Turki Alalshikh wants the fight. Even then, that’s not a guarantee that it happens. Terence just made it clear that he won’t fight David Benavidez after Turki posted a question on X, asking if Benavidez can get back down to 168. If Crawford vetoes the idea of battle Boots, it won’t happen.

“I’m so sure that he beats all those other guys. We’ve just got to get the fights,” said Hearn. “If you think Vergil Ortiz will beat Jaron Ennis, then you don’t know s*** about boxing. If you think Murtazaliev beats Jaron Ennis, you don’t know s*** about boxing. If you think Sebastian Fundora, you don’t know s*** about boxing.”

Jeepers Isaac has been covering boxing since 2020, bringing readers sharp ringside insights and timely analysis on the sport’s biggest moments.