AJ has more to lose in this fight than Paul, as he’s a potential mega-fight in the works against Tyson Fury for 2026. If he gets knocked out by Jake, it would put the match against Tyson in jeopardy. Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has been quiet about what’s at stake in this fight.

“I’m going to go in there and shock the world. That’s why I called him up and made this fight happen because I believe in my style matching up with his,” said Jake Paul to MVP Promotions about his fight against Anthony Joshua.

It wouldn’t be much of a “shock” if Paul beats Joshua, since we just saw him lose his last fight against the flawed Daniel Dubois in 2024. He got destroyed by Daniel. That wasn’t the first loss for Joshua. He’s been beaten three other times since 2019.

There are levels to the division, and Joshua isn’t among the best. Popularity-wise, he’s near the top, but his talent isn’t. So, a victory for Jake Paul is a real possibility.

“If I can break his soul and break his mentality, then I’ve broken Jake,” said Joshua. “It’s not just physical. I’ve got to take your soul in the ring. It’s not just me going in there and dominating physically. I want to break him down.”

The way Joshua spoke about breaking Paul’s “soul” makes it clear that he desperately needs this win. It’s a no-win situation. He’s not going to get credit for beating Paul because he’s fighting a former YouTuber. If he loses, he’ll never hear the end of the laughter and ridicule from fans.